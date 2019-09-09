Ryan Williams (Photo: Submitted)

A man driving with counterfeit tags led a state trooper on a chase through parts of York City on Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

State police said Ryan Scott Williams, 30, fled from a traffic stop and drove through York City at an "aggressive speed," about 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.

Williams, of the 300 block of South Richland Avenue, is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, which is a felony, a misdemeanor offense of using drug paraphernalia and several summary traffic offenses.

He was in York County Prison Monday, Sept. 9, on $30,000 bail, online court records state.

Fled from stop: A state trooper pulled Williams over on Madison Avenue just north of the intersection with North Richland Avenue after he was seen driving a Chevrolet Tracker with counterfeit state inspections and emissions stickers, according to court documents.

Police said after he was stopped Williams took off and passed a line of traffic that was being directed into the York Fairgrounds.

Williams continued on North Richland Avenue and went through a red light at the West Market Street intersection before turning left onto West King Street, which also had a red light at its intersection, according to police allegations.

He almost hit another vehicle while going east on West King Street before turning left into an unnamed alley, court documents state.

Williams was still driving at an "aggressive speed" as he passed pedestrians and parked cars in the alley, according to police.

He eventually stopped at a driveway near West Poplar Street, where the trooper took him into custody, police said.

After his arrest police found that his license is suspended because of a DUI, charging documents state. Police said a crack pipe was found in his vehicle.

Williams was taken to the county's central booking unit for arraignment.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20 at District Judge James Morgan's office.

