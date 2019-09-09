Isais Puntiel Suarez (Photo: Submitted)

Nearly a dozen officers were needed to arrest a drunken York City man after he attempted to assault a West York Police officer outside the York Fair Saturday night, according to police.

West York Police said officers from West York, West Manchester Township, state police troopers as well as sheriff's deputies were needed to arrest Isais Puntiel Suarez after he was arguing with an officer Saturday, Sept. 7.

Puntiel Suarez, 40, of the 300 block of East Poplar Street, is charged with aggravated assault, and misdemeanor offenses or resisting arrest, DUI as well as summary offenses of public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and careless driving.

As of Monday, Sept. 9, Puntiel Suarez remained in York County Prison on $25,000 bail.

Officer responded: West York Officer Victoria Walton was called to the fair gate in the 300 block of North Highland Avenue about 10:30 p.m. for a report of a fight.

When she arrived, she saw Puntiel Suarez, who showed signs of drunkenness, arguing with two York Fair officers, according to court documents.

When Walton arrived the two other officers left, and Puntiel Suarez told Walton that he was looking for his 12-year-old daughter, police said.

She told him she would take him to officers at the fair who could help him, so she started walking with him toward West Manchester Township Detective Robert Davenport, charging documents state.

On their way Puntiel Suarez kept stopping and would argue with Walton, which prompted her to tell him he would be charged with disorderly conduct if he kept acting like that, police said.

Tried to punch: Walton wrote in charging documents that Puntiel Suarez listened to her but then, for unknown reasons, tensed up and made his hands into fists.

She placed her left arm up in front him, and he slammed his left forearm on her arm, police said.

He resisted her attempt to arrest him so she placed him against a fence, according to court documents. Police said he turned around and tried to punch Walton, but missed, and multiple other officers arrived to take him into custody.

Puntiel Suarez fought with roughly 11 officers as they took him to the ground to arrest him, charging documents allege.

Walton later spoke to witnesses who said Puntiel Suarez was trying to get into the fair for some time and was driving erratically, police said.

He almost hit someone near one of the gates with his 2003 Toyota Matrix, according to charging documents. Police said he eventually parked his car half on the sidewalk and half on North Highland Avenue.

He was taken to the county's central booking unit for arraignment and a blood draw, according to authorities.

Puntiel Suarez's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20 at District Judge Jennifer Clancy's office.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/09/09/man-accused-trying-assault-cop-outside-york-fair/2262635001/