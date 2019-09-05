Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: John A. Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)

A Washington Township woman is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old boy over a four-month period, according to police.

State police said Jessica Harmon, 37, who knew the boy, had the relationship with him between April and August.

Harmon is charged with aggravated indecent assault, a felony, and two misdemeanors of corruption of minors and someone younger than 16.

Police said in a news release that the aggravated indecent assault charge will be amended to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, which is also a felony.

It is unclear why the change will be made. A message left for a state police spokeswoman was not immediately returned Thursday morning.

Allegations: According to charging documents, the boy told authorities that he had a consensual sexual relationship with Harmon between April and August.

Harmo admitted to having the relationship with him and knew that he was 15, police said.

The boy recalled one instance where the two became intimate and he digitally penetrated her, court documents allege.

She then performed oral sex on the teen, according to police.

Harmon told police she believed that incident happened in July, charging documents state.

She was arraigned on the charges Wednesday, Sept. 4. She remains free on $25,000 unsecured bail.

“We just received the criminal charges and we’re reviewing the allegations and determining the best steps to take in connection with this defense," Harmon's attorney, Chris Ferro, said Thursday morning.

Harmon's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18 at District Judge Richard Thomas' office.

