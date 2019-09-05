Ryan Jacobs (Photo: Submitted)

A man led a trooper on a miles-long chase from Manchester Township to Jackson Township while reaching speeds of nearly 90 mph, according to police.

State police said Ryan Scott Jacobs, 29, was spotted driving erratically on Interstate 83, before exiting the freeway and running a red light. He then fled a traffic stop and hit speeds of nearly 90 mph, police said.

Jacobs, of the first block of Lexton Drive, is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, which is a felony, along with misdemeanor charges of DUI, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest, as well as multiple summary traffic violations.

Arrest: Charging documents state Jacobs was seen driving erratically on I-83 southbound just before midnight Saturday.

He got off at Exit 24, Emigsville, and stopped in the intersection at Church Road and the I-83 exit, according to police. He then drove west and through a red light at the Susquehanna Trail intersection, charging documents state.

The trooper pulled him over, but Jacobs then took off, police said. Jacobs drove for several miles reaching speeds of 87 mph, according to charging documents.

The trooper positioned his vehicle to stop Jacobs from getting away, but Jacobs backed up and hit the it the front bumper before fleeing, charging documents allege.

Jacobs backed into a curb and his car got stuck, police said.

When police found him he refused to listen to command, according to authorities. Police said he had a very strong odor of alcohol coming from him.

Jacobs refused a sobriety test or have his blood drawn, charging documents state.

He was arraigned at the county's central booking unit the morning of Sunday, Sept. 1. As of Thursday, Sept. 5, he remains in York County Prison on $50,000 bail.

He did not have an attorney listed.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16 at District Judge Jeffrey Oberdorf's office.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/09/05/police-man-led-trooper-chase-manchester-twp-jackson-twp/2200176001/