A York City youth who was 16 when he shot a teen in broad daylight in York City has avoided state prison.

Temile Kahlique Faison, now 17, of Pennsylvania Avenue, appeared in York County Court on Wednesday, Sept. 4, where he pleaded guilty to the first-degree felony of aggravated assault and misdemeanor possession of a firearm by a minor, according to court records.

Despite being a minor, he was charged as an adult in the shooting.

As part of his negotiated plea agreement, he was sentenced to 11½ to 23 months in York County Prison plus five years' probation.

York City Police said Faison shot at Isaiah Colon four times, hitting him once in the leg.

Colon, who was 18 at the time, survived his wound despite significant bleeding, police have said.

Defense attorney Ron Gross said the plea agreement allowed his client to avoid state prison.

Schoolwork a priority: That is a good result, Gross said, because it holds Faison accountable for his crime while allowing him to continue working toward his high school diploma or GED.

Gross noted that if Faison had been sent to state prison, he would have "learned from his elders" there and come home with an education in being a hardened criminal.

Faison was given about four months' credit for time served, although he actually has spent about 10½ months in York County Prison, according to Gross.

Faison is expected to spend a total of about 18 months incarcerated for the shooting, the attorney said.

Prior to being committed to York County Prison, Faison was held in a juvenile facility, but the time he served there didn't count toward his time-served credit, according to Gross.

Colon did not attend Wednesday's hearing, the attorney said.

The shooting: Faison and Colon were arguing inside a home in the 200 block of Union Street about 1:30 p.m. Nov. 19, 2017, when they walked outside to the rear of the home, according to court documents.

That's when Faison pulled out one of two handguns in his possession and started firing while running toward Newberry Street, hitting Colon once, police said.

First responders had to apply a tourniquet to Colon's leg to stanch the bleeding until he could be rushed to York Hospital, police said at the time.

Gross said the two were acquainted through Faison's cousin and had words at a party.

Faison left the party and Colon followed him, according to Gross, who said the two exchanged a few more words, at which point Faison fired and ran away.

