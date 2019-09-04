A tractor-trailer carrying several live turkeys crash in York Township about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4. Photo courtesy of Goodwill Fire Co. (Photo: Submitted)

A tractor-trailer carrying live turkeys crashed in York Township early Wednesday morning, prompting the road to be closed for several hours, according to a fire official.

York Township Fire Chief Nate Tracey said fire crews responded to the crash in the 100 block of Indian Rock Dam Road about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.

When they arrived, the tractor-trailer was on its right side and some of the turkeys were were free from their cages, according to Tracey.

He didn't know exactly how many turkeys were on the tractor-trailer, but estimated about 200 total. Some of the turkeys died in the crash, he said, but he did not know exactly how many.

“There weren’t a whole lot that died," he said.

The driver got himself out the vehicle before emergency responders arrived. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the chief.

Tracey said he did not know what caused the single-vehicle crash.

The company that the truck belonged to came and took the turkeys from the scene. The chief said fire crews provided light to the people handling the cleanup.

Those who came to clean up the scene provided a temporary enclosure for the free-roaming turkeys.

Another truck then came and took them away, Tracey said.

The road in that area remained closed until about 8:30 a.m., according to the chief.

