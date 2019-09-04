Police said two people robbed the Verizon Wireless retailer at 108 Newberry Parkway on Sunday, Sept. 1. Photo courtesy of Newberry Township Police. (Photo: Submitted)

Newberry Township Police are investigating a robbery that happened at a Verizon Wireless retailer over the weekend.

The department said in a news release that two people wearing white masks and hoodies entered the store at 108 Newberry Parkway about 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1.

They demanded that an employee open the register, and the two stole money and cellphones, according to the release.

Police said two people got out of the white Chevrolet Camaro before robbing a Verizon store in Newberry Township. Photo courtesy of Newberry Township Police. (Photo: Submitted)

Police said it appeared as though one vehicle, a 2018 or 2019 gray Toyota Rav4, had conducted surveillance by driving around adjacent parking lots minutes before the robbery.

A man was driving the car and a woman was in the front passenger seat, the release states.

The two people who committed the robbery were dropped off at the back of the store by a white Chevrolet Camaro, according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 717-938-2608.

This vehicle may have been used for surveillance when two people robbed a Verizon store in Newberry Township Sunday, Sept. 1. Photo courtesy of Newberry Township Police. (Photo: Submitted)

