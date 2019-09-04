Share This Story!
Police: Verizon Wireless store in Newberry Township robbed
Newberry Township Police are investigating a robbery that happened at a Verizon Wireless retailer over the weekend.
The department said in a news release that two people wearing white masks and hoodies entered the store at 108 Newberry Parkway about 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1.
They demanded that an employee open the register, and the two stole money and cellphones, according to the release.
Police said it appeared as though one vehicle, a 2018 or 2019 gray Toyota Rav4, had conducted surveillance by driving around adjacent parking lots minutes before the robbery.
A man was driving the car and a woman was in the front passenger seat, the release states.
The two people who committed the robbery were dropped off at the back of the store by a white Chevrolet Camaro, according to police.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 717-938-2608.
