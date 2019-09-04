Justin Alexander Moody, seen here in a 2018 prison photo (Photo: Submitted)

A Spring Grove man allegedly had indecent sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl at a Chanceford Township pool party, according to state police.

Justin Alexander Moody, 26, of North Main Street, had not been arrested or arraigned as of Wednesday, Sept. 4 — the day state police filed charging documents against him.

He will be charged with the third-degree felony of corruption of a minor and the second-degree misdemeanor of indecent assault, according to court records.

Moody could not be reached for comment Wednesday evening. It was unclear if he has retained an attorney.

State police allege he fondled a 13-year-old girl on May 25 and 26 at a pool party they both attended.

The allegations: According to charging documents, the girl accompanied her friend and her friend's family members to the pool party at a home on Scout Camp Road near the intersection of Wild Game Lane.

While there, Moody followed her around, offered her marijuana and when the girl told him she was 13, he allegedly replied, "Do you know I'm twice your age," documents state.

The girl told troopers Moody kissed her, rubbed her breasts and fondled her genitals under her clothing, according to charging documents.

The father of the girl's friend confronted Moody three times at the party about following her around, police said.

During a police interview, Moody admitted to kissing the girl and fondling her over her clothing only, according to charging documents.

Liz Evans Scolforo

