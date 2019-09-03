York City Police and Pennsylvania State Police were at the scene of an officer-involved shooting Monday, Sept. 2, near the intersection of North Duke and East North streets in York City. Police were responding to a reported trespasser when the shooting occurred. (Photo: Lindsey O'Laughlin)

A man who shot by York City Police on Labor Day pointed a BB gun at officers after he was found trespassing, according to police..

State police said Donovain Randolf Lee Saulisbury, 33, of no fixed address, pointed a BB gun at York City Police officers, prompting one to shoot him about 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2.

He was shot in the leg, according to York City Police, who said his injuries we not life-threatening.

State police are investigating the shooting at the request of the York County District Attorney's Office, which is typical for police-involved shootings in York County.

Saulisbury is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and misdemeanor offenses of possessing an instrument of crime, making terroristic threats, trespassing and two counts of simple assault.

Donovain Saulisbury (Photo: Submitted)

Incident: The co-owner of the Greyhound bus station at 53 E. North St. spotted Saulisbury trespassing there about 3 p.m., police said.

He told Saulisbury that he was not allowed to be there, prompting Saulisbury to say "F— you, I'm gonna f— kill you!" according to court documents.

Saulisbury continued to yell at the co-owner as the man tried to reason with him, prompting him to call 911 on Saulisbury, police said.

York City officers arrived and Saulisbury began to walk away, charging documents state. He then turned around and pulled out a BB gun that resembled a semi-automatic pistol and pointed it at them, according to authorities.

One officer fired at Saulisbury and he fled, court documents state. He was struck in the leg as he ran, police said.

York City Police said the BB gun was found on Saulisbury while officers were providing care to him after the shooting.

He was taken to York Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Saulisbury was arraigned Monday night and bail was set at $50,000, which he was unable to post, according to online court records. He does not have an attorney listed.

A date for his preliminary hearing has not been set as of the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave until state police have finished the investigation, according to York City Police.

