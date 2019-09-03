Quayshawn Naylor-Wilson (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man has been sentenced to decades in state prison for gunning down another more than two years ago during a disagreement.

Quayshawn Naylor-Wilson appeared in York County Court on Tuesday, Sept. 3, where presiding Common Pleas Judge Harry M. Ness sentenced him to the maximum possible punishment — 20 to 40 years.

The judge gave Naylor-Wilson credit for the 777 days he has already spent locked up without bail.

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty June 25 to third-degree murder. In exchange for his plea, a charge of first degree murder was dropped. A first-degree murder conviction, for adults, carries an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Also as part of the plea agreement, prosecutors and defense attorney Heather Reiner agreed to allow the judge to determine Naylor-Wilson's punishment.

Naylor-Wilson fatally shot Angel Hernandez, 20, of York City, in the early-morning hours of July 16, 2017, after attending a party, York City Police have said.

The background: Hernandez and three of his friends met Naylor-Wilson when they were heading to the party that morning, because Naylor-Wilson was with someone they knew named Matthew Bell, police said.

The group asked Bell if he wanted to go to the party, but he declined. Police said Naylor-Wilson left Bell and went with the group to the party, which was on West Philadelphia Street.

The group left the party about 4 a.m., and police said Naylor-Wilson yelled out to them, court documents state.

The group stopped and and waited while Naylor-Wilson walked up to them, police said.

That's when Naylor-Wilson pointed a handgun at Hernandez and began firing, court documents state.

Naylor-Wilson was about an arm's length away from Hernandez when he fired his gun three times, according to preliminary hearing testimony.

The group fled, but Naylor-Wilson gave chase, firing at least two more shots, according to testimony.

Victim collapsed: Hernandez eventually collapsed on a fence near Hartley Street, and the group took him to York Hospital, according to police.

Hernandez died shortly after 6 a.m. following unsuccessful emergency surgery, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Three days after the homicide, investigators re-interviewed two eyewitnesses to the shooting.

As officers were driving them home, the witnesses saw someone in the area of West College Avenue and South West Street and simultaneously identified that person as the man who shot Hernandez, police said.

Mother killed: Naylor-Wilson is the son of homicide victim Queshantea "Bubbles" Stephens, 39, of West Manchester Township. She was a local hairdresser.

Her 41-year-old husband, Zukael Tony Stephens, remains in York County Prison without bail, accused of strangling her in their home Aug. 28, 2017, because she was kicking him out and also apparently because his mistress in Baltimore was pregnant.

Queshantea Stephens' body was found at 1:06 a.m. Aug. 29, 2017, in Heiges Alley behind the 700 block of West Princess Street.

Police allege Zukael Stephens dumped his wife's body in York City, then set about cover his tracks.

Stephens has already beaten one murder rap. In September 2007, a Baltimore jury acquitted him of the murder of Marcus Rogers, 26, described in news articles at the time as a transgender activist in Baltimore.

