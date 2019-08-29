Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York City Police are looking into the possibility that four robberies over a roughly two-hour period on Aug. 15.

Police believe the robberies could be related, officials said.

The department's spokesman Officer Derek Hartman said the four robberies, two that happened on a street and two that happened at convenience stores on Aug. 15, could be related because of their general time frame and description of the those who committed the crimes.

The first robbery happened in the area of Hamilton Avenue and North Pershing Avenue about 1 a.m. Aug. 15.

Two men, both armed and dressed in black, stole a phone from 28-year-old Michael Diaz, of York City, according to police.

Hartman said down the street another man, Riel Towles, 37, also of York City, heard commotion from the first robbery and tried to walk away.

York City Police said the Sunoco A-Plus convenience store at 260 N. Sherman St. was robbed at gunpoint by this man about 1:30 a.m. Aug. 15. Photo courtesy of York City Police. (Photo: Submitted)

The two robbers found him and hit him in the head with a gun before taking his phone, according to police.

Police said the Sunoco A-Plus convenience store at 260 N. Sherman St. was robbed at gunpoint about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.

The man entered the store, took an undisclosed amount of money, then fired a gun into the floor, according to the release.

Police said he was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants and a mask.

Then about 2:20 a.m. a man robbed the Turkey Hill at 1242 E. Market St., according to the release.

A man walked into the store with a gun and fired it into the ceiling, police said.

He took an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot.

Police said he was wearing a sweatshirt, sweatpants and a bandanna over his face.

Hartman said it is not known if the four robberies are connected to recent home invasions or shootings.

No arrests have been made as of Thursday, Aug. 29.

On Monday, Aug. 26, York City Police said in a news release that investigators are seeking any information related to the home invasions, robberies and shootings.

A cash reward is being offered to those who provide information, and tipsters can be anonymous, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or anonymously text "Yorktips" and the information to 847-411. People can also leave tips anonymously by calling the city's crime tip line, 717-849-2204.

