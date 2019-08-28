CLOSE Police are trying to identify the four people in the video related to an attempted robbery in Manchester Twp. Video courtesy of Northern York County Regional Police. York Dispatch

Authorities have identified one of three people they say attempted a robbery in Manchester Township last month.

On Aug. 20, Northern York County Regional Police filed charges alleging Durell Maurice Scales Jr., 21, was involved in a robbery attempt in the 400 block of Robin Hill Circle on July 31.

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, the department released a photo of Scales, who has not yet been arrested.

Scales, whose last known address is in the 2400 block of Seneca Drive, West Manchester Township, will be charged with attempted burglary and robbery, both of which are felonies, and misdemeanor offenses of making terroristic threats, simple assault and loitering.

Durell Scales Jr. (Photo: Submitted)

Incident: Police said the victim was held at gunpoint by Scales and two others in the 400 block of Robin Hill Circle about 1:15 a.m. July 31. The incident was captured by a surveillance camera at a nearby residence.

The footage showed the man being forced by the three assailants to attempt to open a door to a home on that block. The man, police said, did not live there and was not able to get into the home.

The victim was walking home when he was approached by the three men, and they treid to force him to go to his home and let them into it, charging documents state.

The victim went to a house in the 400 block of Robin Hill Circle, pretended the home was his and made noise in hopes that someone would hear and call police, according to authorities.

Throughout the ordeal, the gun was put in his face and he was struck several times, court documents allege.

A woman who lived at the home opened the window and told them to get off her property, police said. The three fled, but the victim stayed behind to explain to the woman that they tried to rob him, according to charging documents.

Police said the man stayed behind a few minutes before walking away.

The robbery attempt was captured on the resident's home video surveillance, and that footage was shared by Northern Regional Police not long after it happened, charging documents state.

Investigators received an anonymous tip about the identity of one of the men involved, and they identified the man as Scales, who is seen in the surveillance footage, police said.

On Wednesday, police said the other two men involved in the robbery attempt have not yet been identified.

Anyone with information on the incident or those involved is asked to contact Northern Regional Police at 717-467-8355 or at tips@nycrpd.org.

