Lacey Kelly (Photo: Submitted)

State police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a woman wanted by police for allegedly absconding with her two young children.

Lacey Marie Kelly, 26, of the Gettysburg area, is wanted on felony charges filed Tuesday, Aug. 27, by state police in Gettysburg.

She is facing two counts each of interference with the custody of a child and concealment of the whereabouts of a child, according to court records.

She is likely driving a 2004 black Pontiac Vibe with a Pennsylvania plate of KVG-4958, according to Adams County Crime Stoppers.

Lilyen VanMetre (Photo: Submitted)

Police allege she took her children, 2-year-old Lilyen VanMetre and 4-year-old Jayden VanMetre, from Butler Township without permission , according to Crime Stoppers.

Their whereabouts are unknown, officials said.

The children were last seen on Sunday, Aug. 25, according to Crime Stoppers.

Kelly is believed to be in the company of her boyfriend, Damien Highlander, 28, of Adams County, according to Crime Stoppers.

State police have not filed charges against Highlander related to the children as of Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Lilyen is 24 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Jayden VanMetre (Photo: Submitted)

Jayden is 50 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Adams County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to Kelly's arrest.

Anyone who sees her, or the children, or Highlander, is asked to call state police in Gettysburg at 717-334-8111.

Or contact Crime Stoppers at 717-334-8057 or accrimestoppers.com.

Damien Highlander (Photo: Submitted)

