York City Police investigate a shooting on E. Philadelphia Street at N. Pine, Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 5-year-old boy in York City, according to police.

York City Police said in a news release late Tuesday night that the investigation into the death of the boy, who was shot in the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street, has led to an arrest of a man, who is awaiting arraignment on multiple charges.

The man's name was not included in Tuesday night's release.

The department is expected to release additional information after 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Police have said the boy was shot in the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street about 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20. He was taken to by family members to York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy on the boy is scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday. The York County Coroner's office said more information will be released once more of the boy's family is notified.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 717-846-1234 or text "Yorktips" and your information to 847-411.

