Indian Rock Dam Campgrounds in Spring Garden Township (Photo: Courtesy of Google.com)

It's not yet known what caused the death of a 29-year-old woman found dead at a Spring Garden Township campground — and whether she was the victim of foul play, officials said.

The body of Victoria Hicks, who lived at Indian Rock Dam Campground in the 400 block of Indian Rock Dam Road, was found the night of Tuesday, Aug. 20, according to police the York County Coroner's Office.

Both York County Coroner Pam Gay and Spring Garden Township Police said it appears Hicks died of a gunshot wound.

Her body was found inside her camper after police were called there about 8:45 p.m., police said.

Gay said the death was initially reported to 911 as a suicide.

She said the death is being treated as a homicide — "because we treat everything as a homicide" until it's determined otherwise — but noted that the manner of death has not yet been determined.

It could be suicide, homicide or an accidental death, Gay said.

An autopsy is scheduled for 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Allentown's Lehigh Valley Hospital, according to Gay.

Spring Garden Township Police and the York County Forensics Unit investigated, then called in a state police expert to consult, according to the coroner.

Investigators were on the scene all night and into the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 21, Gay said.

