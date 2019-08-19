Jerry Reynolds (Photo: Submitted)

A Lancaster County woman was robbed by someone she was trying to help in Lower Chanceford Township on Sunday night, according to police.

State police said Jerry Lee Reynolds, 60, stole the woman's keys after she tried to take him home when she was helping him run errands Sunday, Aug. 18.

Using a spare key, the woman fled from Reynolds and called police, who said troopers found him sleeping drunk outside his home that night.

Reynolds, of the first block of River Road, is charged with robbery, a felony, and a misdemeanor offense of theft, as well as summary offenses of harassment and public drunkenness.

Did errands: State police said the victim, who lives in Martic Township, Lancaster County, was asked by Reynolds to drive him around to do errands about 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18.

She took him to a grocery store and then to a friend's house, where he drank a few beers, according to authorities. He also drank beers while she was driving, police said.

The woman was taking Reynolds home on River Road when he asked her to pull over so he could eat his food, charging documents state.

She told Reynolds she had to take him home, but he insisted that she keep driving him around to do errands, police said.

She said she couldn't because she had to get back to her son.

Stole keys: He then struck her in the face a few times and took the keys out of the ignition, and thinking she couldn't leave, he stood outside of the car, according to authorities.

The woman got her spare key from her purse and took off, court documents state.

Police said Reynolds was found sleeping near his mailbox about 8 p.m. He had a wine bottle near him and was "highly intoxicated," charging documents allege.

Troopers were given consent to search his bag, where they found the woman's keys, according to police.

Reynolds was arraigned on the charges at the county's central booking unit the morning of Monday, Aug. 19.

He was sent to York County Prison on $5,000 bail, according to online court records. He does not have an attorney listed.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 30 at District Judge Laura Manifold's office.

