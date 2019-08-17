Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York City Police are investigating two armed robberies that happened minutes apart early Thursday morning.

Officer Derek Hartman, the department's spokesman, said the first robbery happened in the area of Hamilton Avenue and North Pershing Avenue about 1 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.

Two men, both armed and dressed in black, stole a phone from 28-year-old Michael Diaz, of York City, according to police.

Hartman said down the street another man, Riel Towles, 37, also of York City, heard commotion from the first robbery and tried to walk away.

The two robbers found him and hit him in the head with a gun before taking his phone, according to police.

Towles had a cut on his head that required medical attention, police said.

Hartman said investigators did not know if the robberies were related to recent convenience store robberies that have happened in the general area this month.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or anonymously text "Yorktips" and the information to 847-411. People can also leave tips anonymously by calling the city's crime tip line, 717-849-2204.

