Two convenience stores in York City were likely robbed by the same person early Thursday morning according to police.

The incidents were the latest in a rash of several armed robberies at various convenience stores in the area, however, authorities are not sure if Thursday's robberies are connected.

York City Police said the Sunoco A-Plus convenience store at 260 N. Sherman St. was robbed at gunpoint about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.

The man entered the store, took an undisclosed amount of money, then fired a gun into the floor, according to the release.

Police said he was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants and a mask.

Then at about 2:20 a.m. a man robbed the Turkey Hill at 1242 E. Market St., according to the release.

A man walked into the store with a gun and fired it into the ceiling, police said.

He then took an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot.

Police said he was wearing a sweatshirt, sweatpants and a bandanna over his face.

There have been several convenience store robberies over the past few weeks in York City and the surrounding areas.

Officer Derek Hartman, York City Police's spokesman, said investigators don't know if they're related to Thursday's robberies, but haven't ruled it out.

“We’ll definitely be upping our efforts to make sure that these types of crimes don’t continue to happen," he said.

Other robberies: The Sunoco that was robbed Thursday morning was robbed just a few days earlier.

York City Police said the store was robbed about 10:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11.

Three men, all of whom were armed, entered the store and demanded money, according to a department news release.

The three got an undetermined amount of money and fled the scene in a silver sedan.

There were two other armed robberies nearby this month.

On Aug. 1, two men robbed the Buy Rite beer at 330 S. Richland Ave. in West Manchester Township.

The two men robbed the place at gunpoint about 9:20 p.m. that day, police said.

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, two men robbed the Sunoco at 1300 Mount Rose Ave. in Spring Garden Township about 11:15 p.m.

One of the men jumped over the counter and pointed a gun at the cashier, while the other man stood in front of the counter, according to the release.

The two fled the store with cash and cigarettes, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or anonymously text "Yorktips" and the information to 847-411. People can also leave tips anonymously by calling the city's crime tip line, 717-849-2204.

