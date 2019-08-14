911: Police responding to shooting in York City
York City Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to York County 911.
The shooting was reported in the 400 block of Park Street about 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Check back later for updates.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/08/14/911-police-responding-shooting-york-city/2012513001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.