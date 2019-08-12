Police are searching for three men who robbed the Sunoco on North Sherman Street Sunday, Aug. 11. Photo courtesy of York City Police. (Photo: Submitted)

York City Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station convenience store Sunday night, which is the third robbery of its kind in the general area this month.

Investigators believe Sunday's robbery might be related to a robbery at a beer distributor in West Manchester Township and a robbery at a gas station convenience store in Spring Garden Township, both of which happened in the past two weeks.

York City Police said the Sunoco at 260 N. Sherman St. was robbed about 10:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11.

Three men, all of whom were armed, entered the store and demanded money, according to a department news release.

The three got an undetermined amount of money and fled the scene in a silver sedan.

The department released surveillance photos from the incident on Monday, Aug. 12.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call police at 717-846-1234 or anonymously text "Yorktips" and the information to 847-411. People can also leave tips anonymously by calling the city's crime tip line, 717-849-2204.

Other robberies: On Aug. 1, two men robbed the Buy Rite beer 330 S. Richland Ave. at gunpoint.

The robbery, according to police, happened about 9:20 p.m. that day.

The men fled north on South Richland Avenue, according to the authorities..

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, two men robbed the Sunoco at 1300 Mount Rose Ave. about 11:15 p.m.

One of the men jumped over the counter and pointed a gun at the cashier, while the other man stood in front of the counter, according to the release.

The two fled the store with cash and cigarettes, police said.

