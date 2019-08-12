Police are searching for two men who robbed the Buy Rite beer distributor in West Manchester Township on Aug. 1. Photo courtesy of West Manchester Township Police (Photo: Submitted)

West Manchester Township Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men who robbed a beer distributor in the township earlier this month.

On Friday, Aug. 9, the department released a photo of two men who robbed the Buy Rite Beer distributor on Aug. 1.

The two men, both of whom were armed, robbed the store at 330 S. Richland Ave., then fled with an undetermined amount of money.

The robbery, according to police, happened about 9:20 p.m. that day.

The men fled north on South Richland Avenue, according to the authorities..

No one was injured in the incident.

Police described one of the robbers as black, wearing a white T-shirt and light-colored pants, with a scarf or bandanna around his face, and the other as black, wearing a black shirt and black pants, also with a scarf or bandanna around his face.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact police at 717-792-9514 or through 911.

