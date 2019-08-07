Richard Johnson (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man who called 911 about an assault ended up getting arrested for using a metal baseball in said assault, according to police.

York City Police said Richard Lervern Johnson, 54, hit a man in the head with a metal baseball bat several times.

Johnson, of the 100 block of South Pine Street, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

Police said officers were called to Johnson's home about 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, for a report of a stabbing.

While officers were on their way to the home, York County 911 had let them know that the assault involved a baseball bat, and that the one involved in the assault had called 911, charging documents state.

Officers arrived and found Johnson downstairs wearing a blood-stained shirt, and he told them that he was involved in a fight with a man who had put his hands on him in the past, according to authorities.

He told police he used the baseball bat during the altercation, police said.

Officers went into Johnson's home and found the victim in a white shirt that was covered in blood, according to police, who said it appeared to be coming from several large lacerations to his head.

The victim told authorities the two were arguing, and a few minutes into the argument Johnson went into his room, grabbed a metal baseball bat, and "immediately" used it on him, court documents allege.

Johnson hit him four or five times in the head with the bat, but the victim did not lose consciousness, police said.

Officers found bloody smear marks leading up to Johnson's room, court documents state. Police said the bat was found hidden in the first-floor bathroom.

Johnson was arraigned on the charges Saturday night.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 7, he remains in York County Prison on $100,000 bail.

He does not have an attorney listed.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 19 at District Judge Ronald Haskell Jr.'s office.

