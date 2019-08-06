David Chambers (Photo: Submitted)

A West Manchester Township man must spent at least two years in state prison for fleeing a crash scene with his young son — and for later pressuring his girlfriend lie to police about his involvement.

David Allen Chambers, 36, of Robin Road, pleaded guilty in York County Court on Tuesday, Aug. 6, to the felonies of witness intimidation and child endangerment, as well as to the misdemeanors of simple assault, hit and run, and causing a hit-and-run crash while not properly licensed and to the summary offenses of failing to have his child in a proper booster seat and driving without a license.

As part of his negotiated plea agreement, he was sentenced to two to five years in state prison and given 82 days' credit for the time he already served, court records state.

According to court documents filed by York City Police, Chambers caused a crash in the 800 block of South George Street about 5:30 p.m. Jan. 14 when he ran a red light at the intersection of Springettsbury Avenue.

His Honda CRV was struck by an eastbound vehicle that had the green light, police said.

The crash caused Chambers' SUV to flip and crash through a fence, eventually stopping against a tree in the front yard of a home in the 900 block of South George Street, documents state.

Left the scene: When officers arrived at the crash scene, a witness told them Chambers had grabbed his young son and fled, getting into a van not far from the scene, court documents state.

Kyle King, spokesman for the York County District Attorney's Office, said he didn't know the age of Chambers' son at the time. Court documents make it clear that he was young enough to still require a booster seat when in vehicles.

Police said Chambers went home and told his girlfriend he was rear-ended.

But by that time, she'd already been contacted about the crash by authorities, and she told Chambers she had given police his name, documents state.

Chambers responded by assaulting the woman, police said — pulling her hair, kicking her and hitting her in the head with a plastic shovel, according to documents, which state he also struck her in the knee with a broom handle.

That's when he forced his girlfriend to call 911 and tell them a different man had been driving the car, police said.

'Figure something out': The next day, Chambers told his girlfriend, "I don't care what you have to do, just do it. Figure something out and make sure you get your story straight," according to court documents.

Police arrested Chambers two days after the crash, when he drove to his girlfriend's place of work to pick her up, police said.

Chambers did not have a valid driver's license at the time, according to court documents.

He was denied bail when arraigned on his charges. At the time, District Judge David Eshbach indicated that was because he feared Chambers was a danger to society, court records state.

