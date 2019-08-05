Jacob Hine (Photo: Submitted)

A Reading man is accused of forcing a 16-year-old to perform sexual acts on him while the two were in a youth home in North York, according to authorities.

Northern York County Regional Police said Jacob Allen Hine, 20, threatened to tell staff at the group home that the victim had a cellphone if he did not do the acts.

The victim is not allowed to have a cellphone at the Children's Home North George Street facility, and he performed sexual acts on Hine about over the period of about three months, between March and June, charging documents allege.

The victim didn't report the alleged abuse until June, which prompted Children's Home staff to report it to authorities then.

Hine was arrested Saturday, Aug. 3, and he is charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and a misdemeanor offense of indecent assault

Allegations: Initially Hine made the victim masturbate him, but it eventually escalated to oral sex, according to court documents.

On one occasion Hine raped the victim while he slept, police said.

In July investigators spoke with Hine at a different facility, since he had been removed from the Children's Home, court documents state.

Hine admitted to police that he had the victim perform oral sex on him about seven times, according to authorities.

The victim wrote in a statement to the home's staff that what he had to do was "not right or OK," and that he was depressed and could not live with himself, police said.

The home, according to the organization's website, serves dependent and delinquent males from ages 15 to 21.

Hine remains in York County Prison on $50,000 bail. He does not have an attorney listed.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16 at District Judge Jennifer J.P. Clancy's office.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/08/05/police-man-raped-teen-north-york-youth-home/1921851001/