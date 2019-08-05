Keith Biegger (Photo: Submitted)

A registered sex offender who celebrated his first night of freedom from York County Prison last year by downloading child pornography has been sentenced to at least a decade in state prison.

Keith Lenier Biegger, 25, appeared in York County Court on July 29, where he was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison, according to his defense attorney, public defender Josh Neiderhiser.

The sentence was part of a negotiated agreement, which required him to plead guilty to two felony counts of child pornography, which he did on April 9.

A state sexual offender assessment board determined Biegger should not be classified as a sexually violent predator, Neiderhiser confirmed.

According to court documents filed by Northern York County Regional Police Detective Mark Baker, Biegger was released from York County Prison on March 26, 2018.

He had been locked up on a sentence of 11½ to 23 months after pleading guilty to sexual abuse of a minor, indecent assault, invasion of privacy and possessing child porn, court records state.

The conviction makes him a registered sex offender under the state's Megan's Law.

Good Samaritan: Biegger had nowhere to go when he was released, so the brother of one of his friends agreed to put him up for the night at his Dover borough home, documents state.

In addition to letting Biegger stay with him and his family for the night, the good Samaritan also allowed Biegger to use an old computer so he had a way to contact friends, according to police.

The next day, the man drove Biegger to an area homeless shelter and dropped him off, police said, adding the man said it was the last time he spoke with Biegger.

Two months later, on May 28, 2018, West York Police alerted Northern Regional Police to child pornography that had been shared on the eMule peer-to-peer file-sharing network, police said.

Baker investigated and determined that nine images and six videos of child pornography were downloaded onto the Dover man's old computer overnight March 26, 2018 — the night Biegger was given access to it, police said.

Keith Biegger in a 2019 photo for Pennsylvania's Megan's Law website (Photo: Submitted)

Baker was able to use the laptop's user history to determine that Biegger accessed the computer that night, police said.

Captured: Biegger was staying at Julia's Motel on Locust Point Road in Conewago Township when he was arrested June 27, 2018, for the Dover incident. He was arraigned by District Judge David Eshbach, according to court documents.

In 2014, after his first set of child-porn charges were filed in York County, members of the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force captured Biegger in San Diego, officials said at the time.

He was later extradited back to York County.

