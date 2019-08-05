Hanover Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a business on Saturday, Aug. 3. Photo courtesy of Hanover Police. (Photo: Submitted)

Hanover Police are investigating a strong-arm robbery that took place at a business over the weekend.

The department said in a news release that the robber went into a business in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8.

He asked for change from the cashier, and when the cashier opened the cash register, the robber reached over the counter and grabbed an undetermined amount of money, according to police.

He then fled the store and got into a dark gray Honda, which was last seen heading west on Kuhn Drive.

Police described the man as white, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, with an average build. He was wearing a black and white floppy hat, white-framed sunglasses, dark-colored long-sleeved shirt, light-colored khaki shorts and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 717-637-5575.

