Christian Galarza-Rodriguez (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man allegedly struck his 11-year-old daughter with a belt several times to find out where his wife and other child were, according to authorities.

York City Police said Christian Galarza-Rodriguez, 34, then found them, forced them into his car to take them back home.

Galarza-Rodriguez, of the 200 block of East College Avenue, is charged with kidnapping and burglary, both felonies, and misdemeanor offenses of endangering child welfare, making terroristic threats, simple assault of someone younger than 12 and simple assault.

The alleged incident happened during the afternoon of Sunday, July 28.

As of Friday, Aug. 2, Galarza-Rodriguez remained in York County Prison on $25,000 bail.

Incident: Charging documents state Galarza-Rodriguez's wife took their child from the home to an unknown apartment about 5 a.m. Sunday.

Galarza-Rodriguez was mad that his wife took their daughter, so he hit his other daughter with a belt until she told him where the two went, according to police.

He went to the apartment, kicked the door in, and found his wife and their child hiding in a closet there, police allege.

Galarza-Rodriguez grabbed the two of them and told them to get in his car, and he punched his wife in the face while they all walked to the car, court documents state.

While in the car, he told them he was taking them back to their home, and he threatened to kill everyone in the family, according to police allegations.

Galarza-Rodriguez's sister called police just before he, his wife, and their child arrived home, court documents state.

Police saw Galarza-Rodriguez's other daughter, the one he allegedly beat, with multiple belt marks to her arms, torso and left leg, according to authorities.

While officers were at the home, Galarza-Rodriguez, his wife and their child arrived, court documents state.

Officers saw Galarza-Rodriguez's wife had injuries to her mouth, which was bleeding, and her left eye was bloodshot and starting to swell up, police said.

Galarza-Rodriguez's wife told officers that over the past two weeks her husband couldn't control his anger and took it out on his children, which she usually tries to stop, police said. She said she'd never reported it, charging documents state.

Galarza was arraigned on the charges Sunday night. He does not have an attorney listed.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 15 at District Judge Ronald Haskell Jr.'s office.

