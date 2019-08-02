Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: John A. Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)

A beer distributor in West Manchester Township was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night, according to authorities.

West Manchester Township Police said in a news release that two men entered the Buy Rite Beer at 330 S. Richland Ave. about 9:20 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.

The two men, both of whom were armed, robbed the place and fled with an undetermined amount of money.

They fled north on South Richland Avenue, according to the release.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police described one of the robbers as black, with a white t-shirt, light-colored pants, with a scarf of bandanna around his face, and the other as black, with a black shirt, black pants, also with as car of bandanna around his face.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact police at 717-792-9514 or through 911.

