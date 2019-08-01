Buy Photo LOGO police fire (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Another person was shot in a second shooting York City Wednesday, according to police.

Officers dispatched to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of South Duke Street about 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, found the wounded man, police said.

He was taken to York Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The department said in a news release that investigators do not know the motive behind the shooting, nor do they know if the victim was targeted.

The shooting Wednesday night was the second shooting in less than 24 hours.

Two men were shot multiple times in the 100 block of North Sherman Street about 1:50 a.m. Wednesday.

One man, Moses Coleman, 39, of York City, died from his wounds. The other shooting victim, whose name has not yet been released, was listed in critical condition Wednesday afternoon.

Additional information on Wednesday night's shooting is expected to be released Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 717-846-1234 or anonymously text "Yorktips" and the information to 847-411. People can also leave tips anonymously by calling the city's crime tip line, 717-849-2204.

