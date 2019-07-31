Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Two people were shot, and one of them was killed early Wednesday morning in York City, according to authorities.

York City Police said in a news release two people were found shot multiple times in the 100 block of North Sherman Street about 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, July 31.

York County Coroner Pam Gay said in a news release later Wednesday morning that one of the victims, a man, was killed in the shooting.

The two were immediately taken to York Hospital for treatment, according to police.

Gay said her office was called to the hospital to certify the death just before 5 a.m.

An autopsy on the man is scheduled for the morning of Thursday, Aug. 1, at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

York City Police and the coroner's office are expected to release more information on the incident Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 717-846-1234 or anonymously text "Yorktips" and the information to 847-411. People can also leave tips anonymously by calling the city's crime tip line, 717-849-2204.

