Kenneth Strayer (Photo: Submitted)

A man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl decades ago in York City, police said.

York City Police said Kenneth E. Strayer Jr., 57, sexually assaulted the young girl between 1996 and 2000.

More recently, officials said Strayer assaulted and choked a mentally handicapped man in his home on July 18.

Strayer is charged with strangulation, a felony, and five counts each of simple assault, making terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person, all of which are misdemeanors.

For the alleged sexual assault, he is charged with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of someone younger than 16 and aggravated indecent assault of someone younger than 13, all of which are felonies.

Court documents allege the sexual assault victim reported the incidents in August 2017.

The woman told authorities she was afraid to tell anyone about the incidents because Strayer threatened to hurt her if she did, charging documents state.

After nearly two years of investigation, police filed charges against Strayer on July 23.

On July 18, Strayer choked the man and punched him multiple times in the face, police said.

As of Wednesday, July 31, Strayer remained in York County Prison on $40,000 bail.

He does not have an attorney listed.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 28 at District Judge Joel Toluba's office.

