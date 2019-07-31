Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: John A. Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)

A woman and a man were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Conewago Township Wednesday afternoon.

Northern York County Regional Police said officers responded to a home in the 1100 block of Stonegate Drive for a report of a domestic incident about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 31.

No one answered the door when officers arrived, and when they went into the home they found a woman, 40, and a man, 50, dead in an upstairs bedroom.

Police said the woman had multiple gunshot wounds and the man had a single gunshot wound to the head.

Officers recovered a 9 mm handgun at the scene.

The York County Coroner's Office will released the names of the victims once their next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Northern Regional Police at 717-467-8355 or through tips@nycrpd.org.

