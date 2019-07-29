Buy Photo Logo Firefighter (Photo: The York Dispatch)

One person was killed in a fire in North Codorus Township Sunday night, according to police.

Southwestern Regional Sgt. Jamie Stalcup said an 86-year-old man was found dead in a fire at a home on Krafts Mill Road near Park Road about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28.

Firefighters found the man about an hour and a half after the fire was initially reported, when crews gained control of the fire.

“He was on the floor, it looked like he was headed to the back door," said Marvin Stine, assistant chief of the North Codorus Township Fire Co.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, according to Stalcup.

Stine said crews were called to the two-story home in the 1500 block of Krafts Mill Road about 10:30 p.m.

“It was full-involved when we got there," Stine said.

He said people had called 911 about a glow from the fire, but only one person who called the fire in was able to identify its location.

The home is in a secluded, wooded area, according to the assistant chief.

The fire was so bad that firefighters couldn't get inside the home, and had to fight the fire from the outside.

Additionally, crews had to get water from the south branch of the Codorus Creek to fight the blaze.

He said about 50 firefighters from about eight fire services came to help battle the blaze.

Crews cleared the scene about 4 a.m. after doing some extensive overhaul, according to Stine.

No one was injured fighting the fire, he said, however one person had to be treated for exhaustion on the scene.

The house, he said, is a total loss. He estimated the damage at $200,000 for the home, and $50,000 for its contents.

The man's name has not been released as of about 12:15 p.m. Monday.

