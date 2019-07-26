Shane Wilson (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man allegedly assaulted a woman and sent her to the hospital early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

York City Police said Shane Vladimir Wilson, 44, assaulted the woman during an argument about 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 23.

Wilson, of the 300 block of East College Avenue, is charged with aggravated assault, a felony, and a misdemeanor of simple assault, as well as as a summary harassment offense.

The victim, who is the mother of one of his children, left his home Tuesday morning with a letter he had written, court documents state.

She thought the letter was hers, but it was actually for another woman, who is also a mother to one of his children, police said.

The victim went to Wilson's home, and the two argued, according to court documents.

Police said Wilson threw the woman to the ground and placed his knee on her spine, then hit her in the face, chest and arms.

He then forced her face into the floorboards multiple times, charging documents allege.

When officers arrived, they found she had a large contusion and major swelling on the right side of her forehead, according to authorities. She also had swelling and redness to her face, chest and arms, and a laceration to her nose, police said.

She was taken to York Hospital by ambulance for treatment of her injuries.

Wilson was arraigned on the charges Tuesday night. He was sent to York County Prison on $15,000 bail.

He did not have an attorney listed as of Friday.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 6 at District Judge Ronald Haskell Jr.'s office.

