West Manchester Township Police are searching for a man who they said tried to break into a home early Monday morning. Photo courtesy of West Manchester Township Police. (Photo: Submitted)

West Manchester Township Police are attempting to identify a man caught on camera trying to break into a home early Monday morning.

The department said in a news release that a shirtless man was filmed on the resident's "Ring" doorbell, trying to break into a home in the 1000 block of West Philadelphia Street about 3:10 a.m. Monday, July 22.

Police said it appears the man was not successful in his attempt to get into the home.

Northern York County Regional Police are also searching for the man, who they said was seen loitering and prowling in North York last week.

The department said he was found walking around a backyard in borough on July 17.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to contact West Manchester Township Police at 717-792-9514 or Northern Regional Police at 717-467-8355 or tips@nycrpd.org.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/07/24/police-look-would-west-manchester-twp-burglar/1820373001/