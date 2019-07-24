Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A York-area man was kidnapped from a Hanover apartment during a home invasion and driven to the York area, where he was shot early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The victim was shot as he and the kidnappers exchanged gunfire in the hallway of a Manchester Twp. motel, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Hanover Police Lt. Joseph Bunty Jr. wrote in a news release that borough officers were called to the first block of West Walnut Street about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, for a burglary, attack and kidnapping.

Three people forced their way into the apartment "and committed acts of physical assault," according to Bunty.

The home-invasion attackers then kidnapped a 20-year-old York man, who suffered moderate injuries during the assault, the lieutenant said.

The victim was then driven to the York area by the kidnappers, according to Hanover Police.

Northern Regional Police said they were called to the Super 8 Motel on Arsenal Road in Manchester Township about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday for a shooting on the third floor.

Officers found the kidnapping victim lying in a hallway, shot at least once in the upper arm, police said.

Northern Regional Police said the three kidnappers were actually looking for the victim's brother.

The victim was shot as he and the kidnappers fired at each other in the hallway, police said.

He was taken to York Hospital, according to Northern Regional Police, who said his injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.

The abductors are male, two black and one possibly Hispanic, police said. One of the black males was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and dark shorts; the second black male was wearing a camouflage hat, dark pants and a dark T-shirt; and the possibly Hispanic male was wearing dark pants, a hooded sweatshirt and dark shoes.

Anyone with information about the home invasion and kidnapping is asked to call Hanover Police at 717-637-5575, or cal 911.

Anyone with information about the Manchester Township end of the crime, including the motel-hallway shootout, is asked to call Northern Regional Police at 717-292-3647 or the department's crime tip line, 717-467-TELL. Tipsters can text information to tips@nycrpd.org.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/07/24/police-hanover-kidnapping-victim-shot-york-area-motel-shootout/1814069001/