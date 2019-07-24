Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: John A. Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)

A Florida man faces multiple felony charges, including attempted homicide, after police said he shot at a man in West Manheim Township Saturday night.

West Manheim Township Police said Donald Melvin Laughman, 76, fired three times at his relative, Scott Sanders, in the first block of Hillcrest Drive about 7 p.m. Saturday, July 21.

Laughman was a disgruntled family member of Sanders, according to police, who said the two were involved in a dispute regarding a dead relative's will.

As of Wednesday, July 24, Laughman had not been arrested.

Laughman, of Zephyrhills, faces charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm, and two misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person.

Incident: Laughman pulled into Sanders' driveway and the two talked for several minutes before Laughman pulled a gun out and fired two to three bullets in Sanders' direction, court documents allege.

Sanders believed Laughman's first shot misfired. Sanders ran behind a Jeep Cherokee in the driveway, police said.

That vehicle was struck twice by bullets, charging documents state. Laughman then fled the scene, according to police allegations.

Sanders and a woman, Jennifer Sanders, were in the area where Laughman was shooting, which is why he faces two charges of reckless endangerment, according to court documents.

Police searched Laughman's criminal history and found that he is a felon and not legally allowed to have a firearm, charging documents state.

