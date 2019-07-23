Wyatt Dettinger (Photo: Submitted)

A Wellsville man is accused of fatally shooting his father Monday night while in a "fit of rage," according to police.

Wyatt Dettinger, 21, was arguing with his father, Duane Dettinger, 48, and during that argument Wyatt Dettinger shot him twice with a .243-caliber rifle about 11 p.m. Monday, July 22, police said in a news release.

Duane Dettinger was found dead at the home in the first block of Carroll Street, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Wyatt Dettinger, of the first block of Carroll Street, is charged with homicide, flight to avoid apprehension, and misdemeanors of recklessly endangering another person and tampering with evidence.

Alleged incident: Court documents state Wyatt Dettinger was in his room with a 17-year-old girl, and he was hitting his television with his hands and a rifle, police said.

His father came in and told him to stop, according to police. Duane Dettinger left the room, and his son fired the rifle through the wall, striking him, court documents allege.

Wyatt Dettinger walked into the hallway, where he found his father laying on the ground, and he shot him again, police said.

Wyatt Dettinger then fled with the girl in her red Mazda, which police said was stopped by Carroll Township Police near Northern York County High School in the 600 block of South Baltimore Street shortly after the shooting.

After he was pulled over, Wyatt Dettinger fled into woods nearby with the rifle, the release states.

Multiple departments searched for him, and a Carroll Township officer found Wyatt Dettinger in the woods and took him into custody, according to police.

After Wyatt Dettinger's arrest, police said he admitted to troopers that he was in a "fit of rage," before he shot his father.

The York County Coroner's Office said that an autopsy on the Duane Dettinger is scheduled for the morning of Wednesday, July 24.

Wyatt Dettinger was sent to York County Prison without bail. He does not have an attorney listed yet.

His preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 6 at District Judge Richard Thomas' office.

