Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: John A. Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)

York City Police are still investigating the weekend shooting that left a man dead the day after his 31st birthday.

Police said Kyle Otto, of York City, was shot in the 500 block of Smith Street about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy performed Monday, July 22, at Allentown's Lehigh Valley Hospital determined Otto died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the York County Coroner's Office. Otto's death has been ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said.

Officer Derek Hartman, spokesman for York City Police, said investigators believe Otto was targeted by a group involved in violence in York City.

Hartman added investigators don't believe Otto was affiliated with any groups involved in violence in the city.

Police have said the shooting was a Group Violence Initiative (GVI), case. That means the homicide is thought to be tied to gang-perpetrated street violence.

The premise of GVI, offered through the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, is that a very small number of people in any city perpetrate the vast majority of violent crimes.

To reduce violent crime, law enforcement has to identify and target that small group of people, who often are involved in gangs or the drug trade or both. They then carry the message to their associates, says the working theory.

Detectives don't know what Otto was doing just before he was shot to death Saturday morning, Hartman said, or if there was more than one shooter.

Police said investigators have developed leads in the case, but have not gathered enough evidence to arrest anyone.

No arrests have been made as of Monday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 717-846-1234 or anonymously text "Yorktips" and your information to 847-411. People can also leave tips anonymously by calling the city's crime tip line, 717-849-2204.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/07/22/police-still-investigating-shooting-death-man-day-after-his-birthday/1794240001/