Jeffrey Hamilton Carr (Photo: Submitted)

An out-of-state sex offender who police said took more than 100 photos of underage girls swimming in the pools of local hotels is now facing trial in York County Court.

Jeffrey Hamilton Carr wasn't charged for taking photos of the girls, according to allegations in charging documents filed by Fairview Township Police.

Rather, he was charged after police investigating the pool complaints found 15 videos of child pornography on his computer, documents state.

Carr, 60, of the 300 block of Margot Court in Orangeburg, South Carolina, remains free on $25,000 unsecured bail, charged with 15 counts of child pornography.

On July 10, District Judge Scott Gross determined enough evidence exists for Carr to stand trial on the charges and bound over the case for trial, according to court records. Gross set Carr's formal court arraignment for Aug. 16.

Fairview Township Police said they were first called to the Clarion Inn on Sheraton Drive in the township May 25 for a report of a suspicious man taking pictures of children.

Officer Chad Bowman responded and learned there were girls under the age of 12 staying there for a softball tournament, police said. A coach of the girls said that when people tried to confront the man taking the photos, he left quickly, documents state.

Shortly before 9 p.m. May 26, Bowman was summoned to the Clarion Inn again, this time because people there had detained Carr, who they said was the picture-taker, police said.

Just visiting? Carr "claimed he was visiting for the weekend from South Carolina to seek relaxation," charging documents state.

He initially denied taking photos of children, but then admitted he might have photos of girls at swimming pools on his phone, documents allege. That's when Bowman took Carr to the police station.

Once there, Bowman learned Carr was actually staying at SpringHill Suites by Marriott on Capital Drive in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County, according to police.

"Despite having a room at SpringHill Suites, Carr visited various hotels with swimming pools and took over 100 pictures of underage females because the 'female subjects looked good' to him," Bowman wrote in charging documents.

Bowman checked Carr's phone and found a number of photos of girls in bathing suits, police said.

"(Carr) also made mention of a personal computer he had in his hotel room," Bowman wrote, and on May 28 police obtained a warrant to seize the computer from the hotel room, charging documents state.

On June 25, District Judge Gross granted a search warrant for the contents of the computer, after which it was taken to the forensics lab of the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office to be analyzed, police said.

The analysis found 15 videos of child pornography, according to charging documents, which "represents a small sampling of the total amount of apparent child pornography on that device."

There was also "a significant amount of child erotica" in Carr's computer, police allege.

Registered offender: Carr is a registered sex offender in South Carolina.

He was convicted of peeping, voyeurism or aggravated voyeurism in that state in 1994, according to state records.

And in 1990, Carr was convicted in Ohio of public indecency, according to those records.

Defense attorney Korey Leslie, who is representing Carr, did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Friday, July 19.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/07/19/police-sex-offender-caught-york-county-taking-photos-girls-hotel-pools/1780110001/