Buy Photo . (Photo: JOHN PAVONCELLO / The York Dispatch)

Police have filed charges against a Dallastown woman whose naked 3-year-old daughter was found this past month wandering outside.

Samantha M. Ness was in her home napping at the time, according to charging documents filed July 8 by York Area Regional Police, which state she was already being investigated by the York County Office of Children, Youth and Families.

Ness, 30, of the 300 block of East Main Street, will be charged with child endangerment and has been mailed a summons, according to court records. Defendants sent summonses through the mail are generally arraigned and have bail set immediately prior to their preliminary hearings.

Her preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for Aug. 12.

According to charging documents, Officer Michelle Hoover was dispatched to the corner of East Main and Park streets about 1 p.m. June 26 after a passer-by called 911 and reported seeing a young child wandering the area without clothes on.

The York County Office of Children, Youth and Families took protective custody of the girl, police said.

About two hours later, Ness called Hoover to report her daughter missing, charging documents state.

Ness told the officer that the county's child-protective agency had an open case against her because a family member reported poor living conditions at Ness' home, documents state.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/07/19/police-naked-tot-wandered-block-dallastown-mom-napped/1776731001/