A West Manchester Township man caught sharing child porn earlier this year was arrested Wednesday, and authorities found he had even more illicit imagery on his computer, according to court documents.

State police said Angel Luis Vega, 30, was sharing a pornographic video in April featuring a girl between 5 and 7 years old online.

Troopers tracked the file to his home in the 1700 block of Taxville Road, according to court documents, which state he had been sharing and downloading child pornography from his computer for this past three months.

Vega is charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography, four counts of disseminating child pornography, and one count of criminal use of a communications facility. All of the charges are felonies.

When troopers arrived at his home Wednesday, July 17, he admitted to sharing and viewing child pornography on his laptop, police said.

Troopers found 10 videos of child pornography on his computer, some of which had girls in them as young as 3 to 5 years old, according to police allegations.

Vega was arraigned on the charges Wednesday morning. He was sent to York County Prison on $25,000 bail.

He did not have an attorney listed.

