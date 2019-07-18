Travis Edward Green (Photo: Submitted)

A North Codorus Township man is free on $200,000 bail, accused of providing fentanyl to a Spring Grove teen who overdosed on the drug and died in 2017.

Travis Edward Green, 24, of the 1500 block of Seven Valleys Road, is charged with the felonies of drug delivery resulting in death and drug possession with intent to deliver, as well as the misdemeanors of involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment, according to court records.

It is unclear if he has retained an attorney. Calls made Thursday, July 18, to a phone number in Green's name went unanswered; the number wasn't accepting messages. His preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for July 31, court records state.

Green is accused of causing the overdose death of 18-year-old Briana "Bri" Craumer of Spring Grove overnight Dec. 20, 2017, according to charging documents filed by Northern York County Regional Police.

Those documents state that police were called to the home Green shares with his parents about 4:30 p.m. Dec. 21, 2017, after Green's parents came home that afternoon and found Craumer unresponsive in their son's room.

The allegations: Green told investigators he had been communicating with Craumer on Snapchat and picked her up in the Pigeon Hills area of Jackson Township

She had nothing with her except her cellphone, Green allegedly told police.

He said they went to his bedroom, where they kissed and fell asleep, documents state. Green said he woke up shortly before 3 a.m. to go to work, at which point Craumer told him she would keep sleeping and find a ride home later, according to charging documents.

Green denied using drugs that night and said he didn't know what Craumer did after he left for work, documents state.

His parents told investigators they checked on Craumer about 5:50 a.m., right before they left for work, and that she was asleep and snoring, but was unresponsive when they returned home that afternoon, police said.

An ambulance crew performed CPR on the young woman, but she could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers searched Green's bedroom and found drug paraphernalia, including a tray with white powder residue lines and a razor blade nearby, police allege. Under his mattress, they found Suboxone strips and empty baggies with white powder residue, according to charging documents.

Suboxone is used to treat opioid addiction but can also be abused, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Briana "Bri" Craumer (Photo: Courtesy of Legacy.com)

DNA found: The white residue later tested positive for fentanyl and a plastic pen tube believed to be used for snorting drugs tested positive for Green's DNA, according to charging documents.

"According to (Green), he picked up Craumer with nothing on her person other than her cell phone," documents state. "Given Craumer had nothing on her, all drugs ... and paraphernalia found and put away in the Defendant's room where Craumer died from a fentanyl overdose were supplied by Defendant."

Craumer was a 2017 graduate of Spring Grove Area High School, according to her obituary.

