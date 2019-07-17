Juan Castro (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man is accused of committing 15 burglaries over a six-month period, according to authorities.

York City Police said in a news release Tuesday, July 16, that Juan Jose Castro, 40, stole copper pipes and water meters from homes between December and June.

Castro, of the 400 block of West College Avenue, is charged with 15 counts of burglary, all felonies, and 15 counts of theft, 13 counts of receiving stolen property and one count of simple assault, all of which are misdemeanors.

Police said Castro committed the burglaries in the early morning hours in the areas between West Mason Avenue and West College Avenue, and Penn Street and Belvidere Avenue, with a few occurring in the outskirts of those areas.

During one incident in the 400 block of West King Street in January, Castro pulled a knife on a realtor who had spotted him, court documents allege.

In that instance, Castro swung a knife at the realtor, then fled, police said.

Castro was arrested in June for an alleged burglary in the 300 block of South Penn Street in April, according to police.

Once in custody, Castro admitted to 14 other burglaries, charging documents state.

Police said Castro would damage the homes when stealing the items and would cause flooding to some of them.

Castro remains in York County Prison on $300,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 24 at District Judge Joel Toluba's office.

He does not have an attorney listed.

