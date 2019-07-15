Kenneth Harris (Photo: Submitted)

A convicted sex offender accused of inappropriately touching a girl last month now faces charges alleging he raped a woman in a York City home.

On Thursday, July 11, York City Police filed charges stating Kenneth Haywood Harris Jr. raped the woman on June 11.

Harris, 59, whose address is listed as York County Prison, is charged with rape and sexual assault.

Alleged incident: Court documents state police arrived at the home about 9:30 p.m. when a neighbor reported hearing someone yelling for help. The neighbor heard a woman say she was being raped, police said.

When authorities went to the home they also heard the woman yelling for help, and they found a naked Harris on the woman, court documents state.

Police found that Harris forced the woman down to the ground and assaulted her multiple times until police arrived, court documents allege.

Charging documents state the woman struck Harris across the face and tried to push him off.

Officer Derek Hartman, a York City Police spokesman, said the Harris knew the victim.

Harris also is accused of inappropriately touching a girl outside a York City home on June 28, according to police.

He allegedly touched a girl's backside while her mother was inside a home. The girl, who was about 7, was outside playing at the time.

Harris is also charged with failing to update his address and workplace address to authorities, court documents state.

He was convicted of a sexual assault in New Jersey in 1993 and is required to be on the Megan's Law list for life, police said.

He does not have an attorney listed for any of his charges.

Harris remains in York County Prison on $200,000 bail between all of his cases.

