Kervin Cruz-Medina (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man angry over a car deal with his brother-in-law allegedly stabbed the man after they argued while drinking together, according to police.

Kervin Raul Cruz-Medina, 28, of the 300 block of East Poplar Street, remains free on $10,000 bail, charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple assault, according to court records.

It's unclear if he has retained an attorney; he could not be reached for comment.

Cruz-Medina's preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for July 26, court records state.

York City Police Officer Derek Hartman, who is spokesman for the police department, said officers were called to a home in the 300 block of East College Avenue about 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13, for a domestic dispute.

There, they found Edgar Cintron, 39, of York City, bleeding from one cut each to his forehead and left hand, Hartman said.

Hartman said both men were visiting the address where the stabbing happened, and it is either a friend's or a family member's home.

Cintron told officers he and Cruz-Medina, his brother-in-law, had been drinking in the home in the 300 block of East College Avenue when they started to argue about a vehicle Cintron had sold Cruz-Medina several months ago, according to Hartman.

That's when Cruz-Medina pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed Cintron in the head and hand, Hartman said.

Cintron was taken to Memorial Hospital by ambulance for treatment, according to Hartman.

Cruz-Medina fled the home before officers arrived, but he was arrested a short time later, Hartman said.

