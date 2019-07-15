Khalic Cross (Photo: Submitted)

A man wanted for allegedly choking a woman late last year is now accused of shooting a woman at a crowded block party early Sunday morning.

York City Police filed charges alleging Khalic "Buddha" Rayquan-Mo Cross, 25, shot Nena Gilbert, 47, in the 200 block of Kurtz Avenue about 2 a.m. Sunday, July 14.

Cross, of the 300 block of Kurtz Avenue, faces one count of aggravated assault and prohibited possession of a firearm, as well as about 150 misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person.

There were about 150 people at the block party during the time of the shooting, police said.

As of Monday, July 15, Cross had not been arrested. Officer Derek Hartman, a York City Police spokesman, said Cross should be considered armed and dangerous.

Khalic Cross (Photo: Submitted)

More: York City Police search for 'armed and dangerous' suspect

More: Police: Woman shot during York City neighborhood cookout

Shooting: Charging documents state Cross arrived at the block party about 2 a.m. and said "party over" when another man, who is not identified, approached him.

Both men had guns, and Cross started firing his the air before shooting Gilbert, according to police allegations.

People scattered and a group of men got on top of Cross to get him out of the area, court documents state. He got into an SUV south on South Newberry Street, then came around the block. Police said shots were fired out of the SUV, as well.

Gilbert, who was hosting the party, was up the street at a family member's home and began walking toward Cross and the unidentified man when Cross began firing in the air, according to authorities.

Police said Gilbert began running when she saw him shooting, and she was shot in the leg as she ran. She was taken to York Hospital for treatment of her injuries. Gilbert was listed in stable condition Sunday.

Hartman said it does not seem she was the intended target.

Investigators found more than 40 shell casings at the scene. Hartman said detectives are trying to determine a motive and whether Cross was the only shooter.

A house and a vehicle were also struck by bullets, police have said.

Hartman urged anyone who attended the block party to speak to police.

December: Cross remains wanted on charges alleging he choked a woman in York City on Dec. 22.

Police said Cross choked and punched Mikeya Thompson-Taylor about 4 a.m. Dec. 22 in the 500 block of North Hartley Street.

Cross allegedly pulled a gun on her when she tried to call 911, court documents state. He then hit her on the back of the neck with his gun and punched her in the face, police said.

She suffered a swollen and bloody lip and a mark to the back of her head, but she declined medical treatment on the scene, police said.

Cross: Cross pleaded guilty to flight to avoid apprehension in a February 2017 incident during which he almost ran down an officer while fleeing.

Maria Finn, spokeswoman for the state Department of Corrections, said Cross was paroled in September 2018.

Cross was the victim of a shooting himself, according to police, who said he was one of six shot at a party in the 600 block of Manor Street on Dec. 29, 2012.

Anyone with information on Cross' whereabouts is asked to call police at 717-846-1234 or text "Yorktips" and your information to 847-411.

Cross is described as 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, with brown eyes, short black hair and a medium complexion.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/07/15/man-wanted-york-city-block-party-shooting/1733350001/