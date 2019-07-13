Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: John A. Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)

A Maryland man allegedly raped a woman he met online following a date in New Freedom late last year, according to authorities.

Southern Regional Police said Haris Muhammad, 32, assaulted the woman in her truck on Nov. 7. 2018.

Police also said Muhammad forced her to perform oral sex on him in his car before leaving.

Muhammad, of the first block of Acorn Circle, Towson, is charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, and misdemeanors of indecent assault and indecent exposure.

He remains free on $10,000 unsecured bail, meaning he could forfeit up to that amount should he miss court proceedings.

Heather Reiner, Muhammad's attorney, said Friday, July 12, that he maintains his innocence.

Police said the two went to a bar that evening for a date after they had met on OkCupid, a dating website.

After they had eaten, they started kissing against the side of the victim's truck, according to court documents.

'Wanted to do more': Muhammad started getting pushy and wanted to do more, and the two had talked about going to one of their homes, but neither option worked, according to police. The victim mentioned getting a hotel, which Muhammad refused because it was too expensive, charging documents state.

He wanted to have sex in one of their vehicles, but she refused, so they instead decided to kiss inside the back of victim's truck, police said.

During that time Muhammad forced himself onto her and raped her, according to court documents. Police allege he was aggressive and caused the victim to hit the door of the car.

She screamed, causing Muhammad to back off, and she told him she wanted to leave, according to police. Charging documents state he took her keys so she couldn't leave.

She got out of the truck, and Muhammad asked her to get into his car to talk, court documents state. She did so she could get her keys, according to police, who said he gave them back to her while in the car.

She put her keys in her purse so he couldn't get them, and when she turned around, Muhammad exposed himself, then forced her to perform oral sex on him, charging documents allege.

After that the victim got out of the car and left, and later went to an area hospital to have an exam done on her, police said.

Investigators spoke with Muhammad in January, and he said all the sexual activity was consensual, court documents state.

Southern Regional Police filed charges on July 3, and he was arraigned on the charges that day.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 16, at District Judge Lindy Lane Sweeney's office.

