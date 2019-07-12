Mark Alexander Thomas Jr. (Photo: Submitted)

A York City woman escaped life-threatening injury when she was shot in the leg early Friday morning, according to York City Police, who subsequently arrested two men at the location they say the shooting occurred.

Raven Torres, 29, of York, is in stable condition at York Hospital with a gunshot wound to her right thigh, police said.

She arrived at the hospital about 3 a.m. Friday, July 12, according to police.

Around the same time, someone reported a shooting in the 500 block of South Queen Street and officers responded there, police said.

Torres told officers she was with friends at a home in that block when she heard gunshots and glass breaking, and realized she'd been shot, according to police. She said a friend drove her to the hospital, police said.

Torres also told officers she believes the bullet came from outside the home, and doesn't know if or why someone would have been shooting at her, according to police.

Officers went to the home where they believe Torres was shot and found two men there — Mark Alexander Thomas Jr. and Keith Samuel Gaines, police said.

Both men were uncooperative, according to police.

Keith Gaines (Photo: Submitted)

After obtaining a search warrant, officers found a loaded — and stolen — .40-caliber Ruger pistol under a couch, police said. The gun had been reported stolen from York City, according to police.

Officer Derek Hartman, spokesman for York City Police, said police are looking into whether Torres was shot with the stolen Ruger.

Gaines, 32, and Thomas, 34, both of York, are now charged with felony receiving stolen property, related to the stolen gun, according to court records. Thomas is also charged with being a felon in illegal firearm possession.

Both were arraigned Friday morning in York County's central booking unit, according to court records.

Bail for Gaines was set at $20,000, while bail for Thomas was set at $5,000, records state.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact York City Police's anonymous crime tip line, 717-755-TIPS, or anonymously text "Yorktips" and your information to 847-411.

Or, call York County Crime Stoppers. All calls to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and callers don't have to give their names to collect cash rewards.

Note: This article has been updated to correct the name of the shooting victim. Police initially provided a different name for the shooting victim, but that turned out to be the name of the woman whose gun was stolen, according to police.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/07/12/police-woman-shot-york-city-home-2-nabbed-gun-charges/1713056001/