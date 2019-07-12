Buy Photo arrest logo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A Windsor woman put her 2-month-old child in danger when she assaulted her fiance while she was holding the baby, according to state police allegations.

Angela Lisette Barlow, 38, of the 100 block of West Main Street, has not yet been arraigned on her misdemeanor charges of child endangerment and simple assault, or a summary offense of harassment, according to court records.

State police filed the charges against her on Monday, July 8, and her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23, according to court records. She was sent a summons by mail, a practice that indicates she will be arraigned immediately prior to her preliminary hearing.

Barlow referred questions to defense attorney T.L. Kearney, who declined immediate comment on Friday, July 12.

State police said they were called to Barlow's block about 8:30 p.m. June 9 for a domestic dispute that had spilled outside.

Barlow told a trooper her fiance, Wyatt Beecher, was cheating on her and that they argued about it, according to charging documents.

Barlow admitted she started pushing, shoving and hitting Beecher with an open hand while holding her 2-month-old daughter in her arms, documents allege.

A neighbor reported witnessing Barlow — still holding her baby — chase Beecher down the sidewalk while pulling at his shirt and smacking him with one hand, police said.

The baby was "dangling from the arm of Barlow" as she chased and assaulted her fiance, charging documents allege.

The witness said Barlow then handed her daughter to a neighbor, ran back to Beecher and continued to assault and yell at him, according to police.

Two other witnesses reported seeing Barlow hit and punch Beecher multiple times in the head and face as Beecher tried to get away from her, police allege.

Charging documents don't allege that Barlow's baby was hurt.

